State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Invests $1.18 Million in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Replimune Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REPL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the 3rd quarter worth $22,719,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,176,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,019,000 after purchasing an additional 667,249 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Replimune Group in the fourth quarter worth $6,186,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 233.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 94,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Replimune Group in the third quarter worth $1,856,000. 55.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $1,089,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 927,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,701,473.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Coffin sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $8,808,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 730,885 shares of company stock worth $31,121,619 in the last three months. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ REPL opened at $35.31 on Friday. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $54.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 19.47 and a quick ratio of 19.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.28 and its 200 day moving average is $37.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 2.63.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). Research analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.78.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

