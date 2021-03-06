State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 44.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 31,397 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,175,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $62.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.11. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -72.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.47 and its 200 day moving average is $47.07.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 2,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $115,536.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,839,000.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 4,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $220,937.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,304,421.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTSI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

