State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 650 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

In other news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,134. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $196,281.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,425.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,524,905. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.78.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $86.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $91.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%. Analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.