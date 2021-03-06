State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires New Position in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Atlas in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Atlas in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in Atlas by 15.3% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Atlas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. 52.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Atlas from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet raised Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Atlas from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Atlas in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atlas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.21.

ATCO opened at $14.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Atlas Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $14.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.12.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

