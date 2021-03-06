State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 1,700 Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.10% of BRT Apartments worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 162,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 69.1% during the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 125,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 51,337 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 5,712.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 30,845 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the third quarter valued at about $236,000. 32.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of BRT Apartments from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BRT Apartments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE BRT opened at $16.94 on Friday. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $18.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average is $13.87.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

