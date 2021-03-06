State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Stock Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,945 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 14,735 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 17.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 16,924 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 814,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after buying an additional 368,932 shares during the period. Game Creek Capital LP boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 33.3% during the third quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 80,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

TDS stock opened at $19.95 on Friday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 4.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.02%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

