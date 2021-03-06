State of Wisconsin Investment Board Invests $222,000 in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.13% of Cassava Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SAVA opened at $43.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.88 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.41. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $117.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

