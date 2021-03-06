State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases Shares of 18,800 Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $45,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $100,000. 41.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSTX opened at $8.63 on Friday. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.62. The company has a market capitalization of $533.51 million and a P/E ratio of -1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99.

In related news, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 133,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,331,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,315,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,500,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases.

