State of Wisconsin Investment Board Takes $149,000 Position in Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 16,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KLDO. FMR LLC bought a new position in Kaleido Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $25,143,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 55,094 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 259.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 28,546 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Kaleido Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 571.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kaleido Biosciences stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $317.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.99. Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.16). Sell-side analysts forecast that Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaleido Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Kaleido Biosciences from $10.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kaleido Biosciences from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kaleido Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship purchased 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,472,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company offers product candidates for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; hepatic encephalopathy; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; cardiometabolic and liver diseases; and immune oncology.

