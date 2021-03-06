Steem Dollars Achieves Market Cap of $39.60 Million (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. In the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. Steem Dollars has a total market cap of $39.60 million and approximately $8.34 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem Dollars coin can now be bought for approximately $6.31 or 0.00012986 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,588.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.13 or 0.01021092 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $178.70 or 0.00367775 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00030763 BTC.

Largo Coin (LRG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00019878 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000665 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

Steem Dollars (CRYPTO:SBD) is a coin. It launched on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 6,276,529 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io.

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

