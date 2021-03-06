Steem (STEEM) Trading Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 6th. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000925 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a total market cap of $166.26 million and approximately $14.56 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Steem has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,781.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.34 or 0.01026213 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $179.94 or 0.00376584 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00031236 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002509 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 393,312,767 coins and its circulating supply is 376,338,673 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

