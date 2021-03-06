Stella-Jones (SJ) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.42 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:SJ opened at C$48.16 on Friday. Stella-Jones has a 52-week low of C$23.34 and a 52-week high of C$49.19. The stock has a market cap of C$3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$46.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$45.70.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SJ shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

