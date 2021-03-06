Stellar Price Tops $0.40 on Major Exchanges (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 5th. Stellar has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion and approximately $752.39 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000833 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.34 or 0.00465848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00068775 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00017827 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00007989 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00078230 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.24 or 0.00292763 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,460 coins and its circulating supply is 22,571,069,985 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org.

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

