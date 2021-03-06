Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings. Stellus Capital Investment posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 8.91%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Stellus Capital Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stellus Capital Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of SCM opened at $11.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $230.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $12.40.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0833 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.30%.

In related news, Director Dean D’angelo acquired 5,000 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCM. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 595.4% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 530,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 454,187 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 161,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 38,586 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,391 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 81,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 15,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 1,833.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 14,537 shares in the last quarter. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

