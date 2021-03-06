Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $4.74 Million Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $4,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Henry Schein by 10.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 7,159 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Henry Schein by 355.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 75.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSIC opened at $62.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $74.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.46.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Deborah Derby acquired 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,327.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

