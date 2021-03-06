Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 275 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,323,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,157,267,000 after buying an additional 82,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,365,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,725,046,000 after purchasing an additional 23,421 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,063,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,320,856,000 after purchasing an additional 298,628 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,905,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $753,033,000 after purchasing an additional 37,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,836,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,874,000 after purchasing an additional 111,188 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $411.00.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $376.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $409.55. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

