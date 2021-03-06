Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

Separately, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Stereotaxis in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of Stereotaxis stock opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.09 and a beta of 1.56. Stereotaxis has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average of $4.12.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. Analysts forecast that Stereotaxis will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 324.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 97,016 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 151,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 10,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Stereotaxis Company Profile

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system that offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures.

