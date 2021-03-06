Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lifted its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,693 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,877,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230,206 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,462,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,834 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,979,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,864,000 after buying an additional 758,286 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,158,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,464,000 after buying an additional 456,752 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,319,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,569,000 after buying an additional 404,352 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SF opened at $63.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.83. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $65.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.36. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SF. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $43.33 to $54.67 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wolfe Research lowered Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Stifel Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.39.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $555,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,671 shares in the company, valued at $9,746,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 3,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,195,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,356,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,500 shares of company stock worth $6,579,066. Insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

