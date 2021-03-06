Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN)

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ANGN. Cowen initiated coverage on Angion Biomedica in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Angion Biomedica in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGN opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. Angion Biomedica has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $26.30.

In related news, Director Victor F. Ganzi sold 246,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $3,947,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,486,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jay Venkatesan sold 159,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $2,546,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 406,354 shares of company stock valued at $6,503,282.

Angion Biomedica Company Profile

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

