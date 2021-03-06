Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Capital & Regional (OTCMKTS:CRPLF) to Sell

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Capital & Regional (OTCMKTS:CRPLF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Capital & Regional has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $0.80.

Capital & Regional Company Profile

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of in-town shopping centres.

