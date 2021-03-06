Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Unum Group Call Options (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 5,467 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 180% compared to the average daily volume of 1,952 call options.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNM. Evercore ISI raised shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

In related news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 18,040 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $505,661.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 27,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $672,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,311 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNM. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 63.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. purchased a new position in Unum Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $28.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.45. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

