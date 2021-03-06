Stokes Family Office LLC Boosts Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,127,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2,043.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 340,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,592,000 after acquiring an additional 324,422 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,337,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,768,000 after acquiring an additional 273,520 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 252,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,875,000 after acquiring an additional 170,286 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 169,219 shares during the period. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis stock opened at $84.01 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.92. The company has a market cap of $192.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

Several analysts recently commented on NVS shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

