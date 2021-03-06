Stokes Family Office LLC Takes Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 742.4% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aflac from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.70.

Aflac stock opened at $49.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $50.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.80.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $151,148.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,307,199.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $1,292,848.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,194.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,305 shares of company stock valued at $4,725,348 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.