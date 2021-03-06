StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) versus Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Head to Head Analysis

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) and Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

Get StoneCastle Financial alerts:

StoneCastle Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Cohen & Steers pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Cohen & Steers pays out 60.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. StoneCastle Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Cohen & Steers has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares StoneCastle Financial and Cohen & Steers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCastle Financial 29.52% N/A N/A Cohen & Steers 28.26% 58.44% 33.41%

Risk & Volatility

StoneCastle Financial has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cohen & Steers has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.3% of StoneCastle Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.9% of Cohen & Steers shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of StoneCastle Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 49.3% of Cohen & Steers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares StoneCastle Financial and Cohen & Steers’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCastle Financial $16.35 million 8.19 $10.05 million N/A N/A Cohen & Steers $410.83 million 7.74 $134.62 million $2.57 25.64

Cohen & Steers has higher revenue and earnings than StoneCastle Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for StoneCastle Financial and Cohen & Steers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneCastle Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cohen & Steers 0 0 2 0 3.00

StoneCastle Financial currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.96%. Cohen & Steers has a consensus price target of $79.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.66%. Given Cohen & Steers’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cohen & Steers is more favorable than StoneCastle Financial.

Summary

Cohen & Steers beats StoneCastle Financial on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StoneCastle Financial

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages hedge funds. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and commodity markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts, infrastructure sector, and natural energy resources sector for its equity and fixed income investments. The firm also invests in preferred securities for its fixed income investments through its subsidiaries. Cohen & Steers, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; Central, Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; and Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCastle Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCastle Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.