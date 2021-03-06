Stoneridge, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (NYSE:SRI)

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Stoneridge in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Stoneridge’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SRI. Zacks Investment Research cut Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CL King cut Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

NYSE:SRI opened at $34.70 on Friday. Stoneridge has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.07 million, a PE ratio of -123.92 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.86.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. Stoneridge had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 1.13%.

In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $302,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,419,867.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $905,400. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRI. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,556,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,598,000 after acquiring an additional 370,792 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,022,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,791,000 after acquiring an additional 368,074 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 550,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,650,000 after acquiring an additional 231,061 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 1,426.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 188,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 175,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 655,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,050,000 after acquiring an additional 117,758 shares during the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

