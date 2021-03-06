StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) (CVE:SVI) PT Set at C$4.50 by Raymond James

StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) (CVE:SVI) received a C$4.50 price target from stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 13.07% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) from C$3.75 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of SVI stock opened at C$3.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.26. StorageVault Canada Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.90 and a 52 week high of C$4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 616.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.62.

StorageVault Canada Inc engages in owning, managing, and renting self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 50 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

