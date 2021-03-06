Summerset Group Holdings Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.06 (ASX:SNZ)

Summerset Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SNZ) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0552 per share on Sunday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$5.55.

About Summerset Group

Summerset Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated retirement villages in New Zealand. It provides various independent living options, including villas, townhouses, apartments, serviced apartments, and care centre. The company also offers one-off, supported living, premium care, rest home care, hospital care, memory care, and respite and short term care services.

