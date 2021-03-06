Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) PT Raised to $11.50

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Raymond James from $9.50 to $11.50 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.75% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Shares of INN stock opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average of $7.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $10.85.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.32). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 33.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 59,587 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 6.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 35.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 496,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 33.8% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 87,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 22,181 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 124.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 14,492 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

