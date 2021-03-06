Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Sun Communities by 9,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Sun Communities by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $143.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 90.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.34 and a 1 year high of $170.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $134,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.14.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

