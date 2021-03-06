Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Holdings Raised by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 137.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,858 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at $2,064,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 844,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,939,000 after acquiring an additional 65,305 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 57,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 528,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,860,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. 61.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $21.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.86. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $25.71.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1642 per share. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

SU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.71.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

