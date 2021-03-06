SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Short Interest Down 39.0% in February

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the January 28th total of 24,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 414,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SSY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.49. SunLink Health Systems has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.17.

Get SunLink Health Systems alerts:

In other SunLink Health Systems news, Director Christopher H. B. Mills sold 500,000 shares of SunLink Health Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $1,465,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher H. B. Mills sold 44,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $103,237.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SunLink Health Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.67% of SunLink Health Systems worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 15.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SunLink Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

About SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit and a 66-bed nursing home in Mississippi; as well as offers information technology services.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.