SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 77.56% from the stock’s previous close.

STKL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 26th. TheStreet raised SunOpta from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunOpta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

STKL opened at $14.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average of $10.12. SunOpta has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $17.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.31 and a beta of 2.02.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SunOpta during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in SunOpta by 3,560.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SunOpta during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. 65.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers; and sources and produces organic and non-genetically modified (non-GMO) ingredients for food industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Ingredients, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

