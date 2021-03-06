Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Announces Earnings Results

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) announced its earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.86), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 41.06% and a negative net margin of 29.93%. Superior Industries International updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

SUP stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $6.56. 1,048,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,324. Superior Industries International has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $7.39. The company has a market cap of $167.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 4.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.50.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

