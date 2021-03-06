Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.86 EPS

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The auto parts company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.86), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 41.06% and a negative net margin of 29.93%. Superior Industries International updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NYSE:SUP traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,048,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,324. The company has a market capitalization of $167.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 4.80. Superior Industries International has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $7.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.50.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

