Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.44.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZPTAF. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC upped their price target on Surge Energy from $0.40 to $0.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Surge Energy from $0.40 to $0.45 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Shares of ZPTAF traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $0.55. 844,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,702. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.23. Surge Energy has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.60.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

See Also: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.