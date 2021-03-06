SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Director Roger F. Dunbar Sells 4,702 Shares

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total value of $2,507,858.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,527 shares in the company, valued at $10,414,920.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $507.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $492.40 and its 200 day moving average is $355.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $127.39 and a 12 month high of $550.40. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. On average, analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $555.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One North America Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,288,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 9,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $991,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 18,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 682.8% during the 4th quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 8,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

