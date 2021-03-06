SVB Leerink Boosts Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $294.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price hoisted by SVB Leerink from $282.00 to $294.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Veeva Systems from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $298.00.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $254.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $291.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.06, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.11, for a total value of $605,784.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,025.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.61, for a total value of $78,850.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,587.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,901 shares of company stock valued at $6,691,380. 14.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $796,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.