SVB Leerink Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) – Analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Athenex in a report released on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.42). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Athenex’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.53) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

ATNX has been the topic of several other reports. Laidlaw dropped their target price on shares of Athenex from $38.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Athenex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist downgraded shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Athenex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Athenex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

Shares of ATNX stock opened at $4.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.87. The company has a market capitalization of $403.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.15. Athenex has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $15.24.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Athenex had a negative return on equity of 66.12% and a negative net margin of 75.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Athenex by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Athenex by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Athenex by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in Athenex during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Athenex during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

