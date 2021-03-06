Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Declares Dividend of $0.25 (OTCMKTS:SVNLY)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) announced a dividend on Friday, March 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2466 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of SVNLY opened at $5.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.81. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $5.56.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, Denmark, Finland, and the Netherlands. The company offers savings, business, currency, and investment accounts and deposits, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans, as well as business debt services; mutual funds; pension products; and accounts, business card, and payment and reconciliation services.

