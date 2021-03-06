SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) Cut to D at TheStreet

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SVMK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of SVMK in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SVMK from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

Get SVMK alerts:

NASDAQ SVMK opened at $17.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.28. SVMK has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.23 and a beta of 1.39.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $100.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.00 million. SVMK had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.97%. On average, research analysts expect that SVMK will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVMK news, CAO Dharti Patel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $629,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $276,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 592,914 shares of company stock valued at $15,408,460. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVMK. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of SVMK during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SVMK during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SVMK by 22.3% during the third quarter. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SVMK during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVMK during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.