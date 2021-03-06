Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $41.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Swedish Match AB develops, manufactures, markets and sells snus and moist snuff, lights and other tobacco products principally in Scandinavia, the United States and internationally. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn and Timber Wolf brand names. Swedish Match AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SWMAY. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Swedish Match AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Swedish Match AB (publ) has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWMAY opened at $37.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.06. Swedish Match AB has a 1 year low of $23.86 and a 1 year high of $41.70.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $480.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.63 million. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 72.37% and a net margin of 26.30%. Research analysts expect that Swedish Match AB will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

