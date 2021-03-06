Swipe Price Reaches $2.39 on Top Exchanges (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Swipe coin can now be bought for $2.39 or 0.00004861 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swipe has a market cap of $208.90 million and approximately $123.25 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Swipe has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00057521 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.86 or 0.00781939 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00008472 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00026802 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00031239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00060718 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00043699 BTC.

About Swipe

Swipe (CRYPTO:SXP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 289,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 87,536,975 coins. The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token. The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Swipe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

