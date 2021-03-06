Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Cut to “Hold” at HSBC

Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Swiss Life in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Swiss Life in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SZLMY opened at $24.27 on Thursday. Swiss Life has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $25.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.74.

About Swiss Life

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

