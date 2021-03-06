Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Sell” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company.

SCMWY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

OTCMKTS SCMWY traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,343. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.49. Swisscom has a 52 week low of $47.45 and a 52 week high of $58.45. The stock has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.21.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. Swisscom had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 19.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Swisscom will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

