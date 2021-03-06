Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) will announce $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Switch’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.06. Switch reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Switch will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $127.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.36 million. Switch had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

SWCH has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James downgraded Switch from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Switch in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.28.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 15,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $259,173.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,159,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,742,356.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $1,088,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 682,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,612,424.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,996 shares of company stock valued at $3,263,592 in the last ninety days. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Switch by 239.7% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 514,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after acquiring an additional 363,047 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Switch by 72.2% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 327,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 137,083 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Switch by 193.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 14,411 shares during the period. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Switch by 20.3% in the third quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,506,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,128,000 after acquiring an additional 423,233 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in Switch by 145.9% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 277,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 164,695 shares during the period. 35.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Switch stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,951,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,115. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.85 and a beta of 0.72. Switch has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $19.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

