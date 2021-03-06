Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Given “Outperform” Rating at William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Switch (NYSE:SWCH) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Switch’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SWCH. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Switch from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Switch from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Switch from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Switch currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.28.

Switch stock opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.56 and a 200-day moving average of $16.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.85 and a beta of 0.72. Switch has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $19.99.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $127.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.36 million. Switch had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 2.90%. Switch’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Switch will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Switch’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 15,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $259,173.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,159,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,742,356.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rob Roy sold 89,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $1,444,833.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 765,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,316,122.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,996 shares of company stock valued at $3,263,592 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Switch by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,828,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,592 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in Switch by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,758,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,260,000 after buying an additional 1,506,589 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Switch by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,286,000 after buying an additional 106,743 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Switch by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,772,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,128,000 after buying an additional 269,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Switch by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,034,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,048,000 after buying an additional 11,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

