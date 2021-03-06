Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Short Interest Update

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 15,780,000 shares, an increase of 46.4% from the January 28th total of 10,780,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

In related news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $164,989.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,214,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,724,306. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $40.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.58 and a 200-day moving average of $31.35. The firm has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

