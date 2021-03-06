Syntal Capital Partners LLC Acquires 99 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Freshpet accounts for approximately 0.3% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Freshpet by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 870,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,247,000 after acquiring an additional 313,423 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,075,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,737,000 after purchasing an additional 208,750 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Freshpet by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 470,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,868,000 after purchasing an additional 140,846 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Freshpet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,227,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Freshpet during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,651,000. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Freshpet news, Director Daryl G. Brewster sold 16,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $2,195,408.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,950,132.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FRPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Freshpet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.94.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $139.36 on Friday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.79 and a 1 year high of $173.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1,267.02, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.69 and its 200 day moving average is $131.81.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $84.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.59 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

