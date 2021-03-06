Syntal Capital Partners LLC Invests $1.71 Million in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 100,842 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Infosys by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,669,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,865 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,944,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,855,000 after buying an additional 187,830 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in Infosys by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 358,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $959,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 151,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 14,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on INFY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Infosys in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Investec lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.90.

INFY stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $19.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.60.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

