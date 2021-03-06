Syntal Capital Partners LLC Purchases 3,265 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSY. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 67,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 137,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 11,498 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,029,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 88,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 43.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $50.52 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $46.87 and a twelve month high of $50.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.57 and its 200-day moving average is $50.56.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.